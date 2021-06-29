AAA opposes Virginia marijuana legalization

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Recreational marijuana will be legal in Virginia on Thursday, July 1.

AAA opposes this because it is concerned marijuana use will lead to more car accidents.

The organization says it has looked at 10 years of research and found a correlation between legalization of recreational marijuana and crashes, specifically citing numbers out of Colorado.

“In Colorado, that increase was 153% and we’re very concerned that may happen right here in Virginia,” Martha Meade, AAA’s manager of public and government affairs, said.

Meade wants everyone to know it is dangerous to drive while high, so just don’t do it.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.