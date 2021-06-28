Virginia’s new biker safety laws go into effect July 1st

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A push to make bicycling safer is underway in Albemarle County, and it could have a ripple effect across the commonwealth.

Rachel Hightman is a rising fourth-year at the University of Virginia. Two years ago, she lost her sister in a biking accident.

“I myself have actually been struck by three cars. Twice I was in a bike lane on Preston Avenue and on Main Street,” Hightman said. “I experienced the lack of safety, kind of every day when I’m out and about in Charlottesville.”

Virginia’s new safety laws allow cyclists to ride two abreast, as well as require motorists to leave at least 3 feet between their vehicle and the cyclists when passing. If there isn’t enough room, then the vehicle must change lanes.

“Even before this law was in effect, we would ride two abreast because we know it’s safer not only for the cyclists it’s also safer for the cars,” Hightman said.

The Albemarle County Police Department says it is important for drivers to understand the new laws.

“We just asked that people be mindful and, you know, not take their aggression out on on each other,” ACPD Lieutenant Randy Jamerson said. “Ride smart and drive smart.”

Lt. Jamerson says that drivers need to avoid getting angry as road rage can lead to fatal mistakes.

“Don’t put yourself in a situation to get angry and start yelling at each other, because that’s when things don’t go so well,” he said.

“These are people’s lives that are at risk if you are becoming an aggressive or dangerous driver,” Hightman said.

She says the new laws are a good start, but much more is needed.

“If we want to have cities that are for people and not for cars we really have to focus on that safety aspect and making it really inviting and welcoming to people of all ability level,” Hightman said.

The new laws go into effect Thursday, July 1.

