Virginia Tech students, alumni sign petition opposing vaccine requirement

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech Students, alumni, and other community members turned in a petition against the administration Monday morning.

The group is opposing Virginia Tech’s decision to require students to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The university announced the requirement earlier this month, saying all students, whether attending classes in person or online, are required to be fully vaccinated for the fall semester.

If they don’t, students will have 14 days to comply or face interim suspension.

Walls says he and other members believe getting the shot should be a personal and private decision.

Ben Walls, the Co-President of Virginia Tech’s chapter of the Young Americans for Liberty organization, says the online petition they started two weeks ago now has over 400 signatures asking for the administration to reconsider its decision.

”Us students, we have a voice, President and the administration work for us students, so we want our voice to be heard as well,” added Walls.

Officials with Virginia Tech have said there will be exemptions for religious and medical reasons when applicable.

They had no further comment on the petition at this time.

As it stands, Students must report they are fully vaccinated by August 6.

