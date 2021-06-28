Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Tropical storm could form off Georgia and South Carolina

A tropical disturbance along the coast of South Carolina could become a tropical storm.
A tropical disturbance along the coast of South Carolina could become a tropical storm.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Forecasters are watching a weather system they say has a good chance of strengthening and dropping large amounts of rain on the Georgia and South Carolina coastlines.

The National Hurricane Center said Monday morning that the well-defined area of low pressure is about 190 miles east of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Forecasters have given it a 70% chance of strengthening into a cyclone, saying it could soon become a tropical depression or tropical storm.

Forecasters say the fast-moving system could reach the Georgia and South Carolina coasts as early as Monday night.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a week long trip in Europe traveling to Germany, France...
US warns that Islamic State extremists still a world threat
The Supreme Court in Washington (FILE)
Supreme Court won’t revive school’s transgender bathroom ban
Shots fired Riverside Ave
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court won’t revive school’s transgender bathroom ban