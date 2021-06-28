Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Passenger rail expansion, COVID recovery on track in Virginia

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s expansion of passenger rail is gathering steam, while negotiations continue for the extension of service to the New River Valley. And state officials report the recovery from COVID is well under way.

Across the state, major improvements are promising a major expansion of passenger rail. The Commonwealth Transportation Board has approved a six year plan, with funding of almost $1.5 billion.

And there is encouraging news as the Commonwealth emerges from the Coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday morning, officials with the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority said ridership is recovering.

D.J. Stadtler is the authority’s Executive Director.

“Last year, obviously in 2020 we had very few riders,” Stadtler said during the meeting. “People weren’t even leaving their houses, but you can see we’re coming back. Last month, we were just at 50% of ridership in April, and this month we’re well over 50% in all of our routes.”

And to encourage more Virginians to take the train, the state is working with Amtrak to cut fares up to 35% for travel through the end of the summer.

“Anybody that has traveled over the last month, airports or train, it’s getting crowded,” Stadtler said. “People are anxious to travel. People want to get out of their houses and go places. And we want to make sure they’re considering the train as one of those options.”

So, where does that leave the expansion of passenger rail to the New River Valley?

Negotiations continue with Norfolk Southern on the rail improvements that will be required to extend the service.

On Monday, state officials said they are very confident they will have an agreement in place by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban

Latest News

Preston Ave Signs
City removes speed signs from Preston Ave
Three new signs popped up on Preston Avenue over the weekend, telling drivers to slow down.
City removes mysterious speed signs from Preston Ave
On July 1st, adults 21 and older in Virginia will legally be allowed to possess up to an ounce...
Marijuana possession will be legal July 1 | What you need to know
The Augusta County board of supervisors on Wednesday, June 23.
Augusta County supervisor addresses comment made in board meeting