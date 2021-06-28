Advertise With Us
Northam signs legislation to increase voter access

Gov. Ralph Northam speaks ahead of a ceremonious bill signing on Monday.
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks ahead of a ceremonious bill signing on Monday.
By Hannah Eason
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Ralph Northam has signed legislation that is expected to expand voting access in the commonwealth by opening polling places on Sundays, allowing those with disabilities to vote outside and establishing drop-off locations.

Northam signed the bills during a Monday ceremony at the Virginia Civil Rights Memorial on Capitol Square.

House Bill 1968 allows localities to provide in-person absentee voting on Sundays.

HB1921 states any voter with a permanent or temporary physical disability has the right to vote outside of the polling place. During a state of emergency regarding public health, such as the coronavirus pandemic, any voter is entitled to the same right.

In addition, the bill states designated outdoor voting areas should be clearly marked with instructions.

HB1888 requires the processing of absentee ballots prior to election day, allowing voters to make corrections under certain circumstances. The bill also clarifies procedures for election officers on election day, ballot counting and more.

Senate Bill 1245 contains provisions from House bills 1968, 1921 and 1888.

