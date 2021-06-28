Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Lynchburg man pleads guilty to inciting 2020 riot

Edwin Demerly mugshot
Edwin Demerly mugshot(Lynchburg Adult Detention Center)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man pleaded guilty Monday morning to one felony charge of inciting a riot in the wake of protests surrounding George Floyd’s death last year.

Man arrested for inciting Lynchburg riot

Edwin Demerly was charged in 2020 after police said he threw an M-80 firecracker under a car during a protest at the 5th and Federal roundabout. Officers said the peaceful protest on May 31 turned into a riot following Demerly’s actions.

Demerly’s sentencing will take place at 9 a.m. September 1. The charge carries up to ten years.

