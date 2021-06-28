Advertise With Us
Food drive collects 955 lbs. in donations for BRAFB

Donations for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The totals are in, and we here at NBC29 are thankful for our very generous viewers who pitched in to help families across central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.

During last week’s Summer Food Drive for the the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, NBC29 and other partners collected 955 pounds of food and more than $1,700 in donations.

BRAFB says the donated food will make 7,695 meals.

Click here to donate to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

