Criglersville Mountain Museum honors displaced families

By Dominga Murray
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The state of Virginia moved families out of this area to make room for what is now the Shenandoah National Park.

The Madison County Historical Society built a chimney in the front yard of the 1934 Home Economics Cottage to honor the displaced families that had their homes burnt down to force them out.

“We decided we needed more than that so we wound up talking the county into letting us use what was known as the Home Ec. Cottage into a museum,” said Max Lacy, Madison County Historical Society President.

The chimney in the front yard of the building has the names of the families that were moved out of their homes in the 30s.

While many impacted have passed, Essie Nicholson, who was displaced when she was 13, is now 99 years old, and was able to attend the big event.

Essie Nicholson, a 99 year-old woman who was displaced during the construction of the...
Essie Nicholson, a 99 year-old woman who was displaced during the construction of the Shenandoah National Park.(WVIR)

