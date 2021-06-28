CPD continues to investigate shots fired incidents on Riverside Ave., Hardy Dr.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating two cases involving shots being fired over the weekend.

Officers were called out to the 300 block of Riverside Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, June 27. There, they found shell casings and a white sedan on its side. CPD says witnesses reported suspects were shooting at a parked vehicle. The driver of that vehicle tried to get away, hitting the sedan and causing it to overturn.

Investigators say no injuries were reported from the shooting or the crash. They believe the suspects left the area on foot.

Police aren’t sure if the Riverside Ave. shooting is related to a shooting on Hardy Drive early Friday, June 25. Two apartments in the Westhaven Apartment complex were struck by gunfire, as well as multiple parked vehicles, around 1 a.m. Additionally, a home at the Standard apartments in the 800 block of West Main Street was struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

