Charlottesville restaurants adjust for staffing shortages

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many restaurants in Charlottesville have been short on staff since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, as things get back to normal, the shortage is forcing some of them to cut back on things like bar seating and drink selections.

Public Fish and Oyster had to close off seating at the bar for a while, but it’s finally returning. Now, the restaurant is trying to bring back the missed energy from before.

“Our bar is known for just being a very lively, fun, gathering place,” Bar and Front House Manager, John Lindsey said. “You know, people like to talk to you about oysters and wine and cocktails.”

Staffing shortages and social distancing forced the bar to close for months. “Because our bars are very short anyway it didn’t make sense from a financial standpoint to add bar-stools and drop tables,” Lindsey said.

The restaurant says it has been busy, even with the shortages.

“We’ve had to pull a couple bar stools off here and there just to make it more manageable for kitchen and service, maybe drop a table every once in a while if it looks like it’s going to be a busy night and we don’t have enough staff,” Lindsey said.

Other restaurants are having similar issues with maintaining their bar scene. Bang! says its currently only doing a limited number of pre-made, bottled cocktails.

Both businesses say they’re hiring. Bang! says it’ll resume its signature drinks once it has a bartender and more staff.

