Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville restaurants adjust for staffing shortages

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many restaurants in Charlottesville have been short on staff since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, as things get back to normal, the shortage is forcing some of them to cut back on things like bar seating and drink selections.

Public Fish and Oyster had to close off seating at the bar for a while, but it’s finally returning. Now, the restaurant is trying to bring back the missed energy from before.

“Our bar is known for just being a very lively, fun, gathering place,” Bar and Front House Manager, John Lindsey said. “You know, people like to talk to you about oysters and wine and cocktails.”

Staffing shortages and social distancing forced the bar to close for months. “Because our bars are very short anyway it didn’t make sense from a financial standpoint to add bar-stools and drop tables,” Lindsey said.

The restaurant says it has been busy, even with the shortages.

“We’ve had to pull a couple bar stools off here and there just to make it more manageable for kitchen and service, maybe drop a table every once in a while if it looks like it’s going to be a busy night and we don’t have enough staff,” Lindsey said.

Other restaurants are having similar issues with maintaining their bar scene. Bang! says its currently only doing a limited number of pre-made, bottled cocktails.

Both businesses say they’re hiring. Bang! says it’ll resume its signature drinks once it has a bartender and more staff.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban

Latest News

Puppies at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA (FILE)
CASPCA in need of foster homes for dogs
SVEC suggests reduced energy as heat wave starts
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks ahead of a ceremonious bill signing on Monday.
Northam signs legislation to increase voter access
Medicaid adult dental benefit launches July 1