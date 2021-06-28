Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
CASPCA in need of foster homes for dogs

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA says it is seeing an influx of dogs in need of homes.

The shelter says it usually has more come in around this time every summer, especially after natural disasters.

The current batch at CASPCA are from shelters from across the commonwealth.

“There’s 85 million pet owners in the United States, and if every one of those pet owners opened up their home, that would eliminate unnecessary euthanasia if they would just foster one a year,” CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter said.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA provides free pet food, toys, and veterinary care to people who foster dogs. Click here to learn more.

