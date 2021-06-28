CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Building Heat Wave this week. The hottest stretch of Summer weather so far, is here. Take those steps to keep cool.

Only isolated showers and thunderstorms possible through Wednesday. Mostly over the higher terrain and Shenandoah Valley.

A Bermuda High pressure off the East Coast will continue to block the main storm track to our northwest until late week. The best showers and and thunderstorm chances will be Thursday and Friday. as a slow moving cold front approaches. Depending on the sped of this front, we could still have storm chances Saturday. Trending less hot for the Fourth of July weekend. Most areas look dry Sunday.

Tropical Storm Danny has developed and moved inland over Savannah, Georgia as of Monday evening. This weakening tropical system will not impact our local weather.

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Hazy, Hot and Humid with an isolated shower/storm risk. Most communities look to miss out on rainfall. Highs low to mid 90s. Feeling hotter with the heat index or feels like temperature. Lows low 70s.

Thursday and Friday: A better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, chance of few showers or storms. highs lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Independence Day, Sunday: Partly sunny. Trending drier at this time. Highs low to mid 80s. Keep checking back for updates.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 80s.

