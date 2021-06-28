Advertise With Us
BRHD offering vaccines inside former J.Crew store

Former J.Crew inside Fashion Square
Former J.Crew inside Fashion Square(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Plenty of COVID-19 vaccine doses are now available inside Fashion Square, but they’re no longer at the old JCPenney.

The Blue Ridge Health District has closed its mass vaccination clinic at the former department store, moving into the old J.Crew store to save space.

“That’s great that you can get it inside the mall, because when I got mine I had to sign up online and wait to be contacted to get the vaccine,” said Fashion Square Mall shopper, Georgia Brown. “I have been vaccinated, and it’s very important for everyone to be vaccinated.”

Final touches were being set up at the new site Monday, June 28, as the health district prepared to administer doses.

Inside the former J.Crew, you can get a vaccine from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, or 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The BRHD says more than 350 vaccines will be administered at this location every week. Vaccines are available to anyone who is 12 years of age and older.

You can either make an appointment by calling the BRHD hotline at 434-972-6261, or just show up and get vaccinated.

A spokesperson for the Blue Ridge Health Department says they are also working on bringing shots to people who are unable to come out to one of these clinics through the use of a mobile clinic.

