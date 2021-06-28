Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Advice for renters as federal eviction moratorium set to run out in July

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The federal eviction moratorium is set to run out at the end of July, but there is help for both landlords and tenants stuck between a rock and a hard place.

The Piedmont Housing Alliance and the Legal Aid Justice Center are encouraging people to seek help on a state level. There’s Virginia Rent Relief program for funding and eviction protections.

“Individual renters can apply for rental assistance. Landlords can also apply on behalf of renters. The application is https://www.dhcd.virginia.gov/rmrp,” PHA Executive Director Sunshine Mathon said. “We will maintain our own eviction moratorium for non-payment as long as rental assistance is available for those pandemic-impacted residents. The state has enough funds to keep people housed for months to come if necessary.”

LAJC Housing Attorney Louisa Rich says families renting have options, even when July 31 rolls around.

“I just want families to know that even if they’re feeling like, ‘oh all of these eviction protections are going away,’ there are still protections,” Rich said. “Just because you fall behind on rent doesn’t mean you don’t have an eviction defense.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban

Latest News

James Madison's Montpelier (FILE)
Montpelier makes history as first historic site to create bylaws for equity
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech students, alumni sign petition opposing vaccine requirement
Former J.Crew inside Fashion Square
BRHD offering vaccines inside former J.Crew store
Bike box traffic pattern on West Main Street in Charlottesville (FILE)
Virginia’s new biker safety laws go into effect July 1st