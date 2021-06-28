Advice for renters as federal eviction moratorium set to run out in July

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The federal eviction moratorium is set to run out at the end of July, but there is help for both landlords and tenants stuck between a rock and a hard place.

The Piedmont Housing Alliance and the Legal Aid Justice Center are encouraging people to seek help on a state level. There’s Virginia Rent Relief program for funding and eviction protections.

“Individual renters can apply for rental assistance. Landlords can also apply on behalf of renters. The application is https://www.dhcd.virginia.gov/rmrp,” PHA Executive Director Sunshine Mathon said. “We will maintain our own eviction moratorium for non-payment as long as rental assistance is available for those pandemic-impacted residents. The state has enough funds to keep people housed for months to come if necessary.”

LAJC Housing Attorney Louisa Rich says families renting have options, even when July 31 rolls around.

“I just want families to know that even if they’re feeling like, ‘oh all of these eviction protections are going away,’ there are still protections,” Rich said. “Just because you fall behind on rent doesn’t mean you don’t have an eviction defense.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.