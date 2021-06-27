WarTime Fitness opens in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new gym in Charlottesville that’s looking to bring out the “new you.” WarTime Fitness, the boxing-style gym, teaches people the real techniques of boxing while helping people get in shape.

Owner of the gym, George Rivera, says this is the only style gym of its kind. He says it’s all about the progress of each person who enters the gym.

“Once you walk through these doors it’s the new you,” he said. “There’s a whole different energy, there’s a whole different environment. Our format is different. There’s no other format like this, period.”

Rivera says he opened the gym to honor a promise to his little sister who passed away. He told her he would get back into the boxing ring and help train others in the sport of boxing.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.