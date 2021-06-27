Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

WarTime Fitness opens in Albemarle County

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new gym in Charlottesville that’s looking to bring out the “new you.” WarTime Fitness, the boxing-style gym, teaches people the real techniques of boxing while helping people get in shape.

Owner of the gym, George Rivera, says this is the only style gym of its kind. He says it’s all about the progress of each person who enters the gym.

“Once you walk through these doors it’s the new you,” he said. “There’s a whole different energy, there’s a whole different environment. Our format is different. There’s no other format like this, period.”

Rivera says he opened the gym to honor a promise to his little sister who passed away. He told her he would get back into the boxing ring and help train others in the sport of boxing.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Beer
Could Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall become the city’s first open container area?

Latest News

UVA Baseball celebrating its trip to Omaha
UVA baseball welcomed home, celebrates run to College World Series
The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship from US sails away
Youngkin, McAuliffe in debate over debates for Virginia gubernatorial race
Youngkin, McAuliffe in debate over debates for Virginia gubernatorial race
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Youngkin, McAuliffe in debate over debates for Virginia gubernatorial race