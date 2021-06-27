Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA student and Code for Charlottesville map for more accessible sidewalks

UVA Grounds
UVA Grounds
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville could become a little more accessible. That’s all thanks to the efforts of one University of Virginia civil engineering student.

Lena Nguyen is a rising fourth year student at UVA. She is mapping sidewalks, crosswalks, and curb ramps in Charlottesville in order to make them wheelchair accessible. She notes features like slopes of sidewalks to create overall better transit routes.

“Ultimately, we want to give people, especially those in wheelchairs, easier ways to get around town,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen is working alongside a group called Code for Charlottesville. Their next step is to create a pedestrian routing tool, specifically for wheelchairs.

“This would make it quicker to get around since Google Maps really does not help, especially if it’s giving people directions like through stairs or places where there’s no shortcuts or sidewalks that are wide enough, or there’s things in the sidewalks that would prevent someone with a wheelchair to get through,” Nguyen said.

Code for Charlottesville collaborates with available software applications to manually input the city’s sidewalks and their data. Anson Parker is a Web Developer at UVA and also volunteers for Code for Charlottesville with Nguyen.

“So we started doing that work and we started nailing it down at UVA, and then we realized the ability to be impactful, we needed to talk about the community at large,” Parker said.

This is only the beginning of foundational work and data sets to help the widespread problem.

“A lot of our cities are just not built for people with disabilities and we need to fix that,” Nguyen said. “So, this is kind of just like a band aid.”

Code for Charlottesville hopes to host in person events in the coming semester to test the accuracy of their mapping. Community members could then walk around town and help verify their data.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Beer
Could Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall become the city’s first open container area?

Latest News

FILE
Broadband internet access headed to rural areas of central Virginia
Charlottesville artists paint on the side of LEAP trucks
‘Rolling Murals’ set to roam around Charlottesville
Olympic Track
Reebok Boston Track Team in Charlottesville works toward Olympics
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank community drive
BRAFB holding food drive to fight hunger in central Virginia