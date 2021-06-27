UVA baseball welcomed home, celebrates run to College World Series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fans lined up before the gates at Disharoon Park opened on Saturday June 26, to get one last glimpse of the UVA Baseball Team and celebrate the trip to the College World Series.

“I think it’s important for the fans to show how much we care about this team, especially since we hadn’t really been here this season because of COVID and it’s important for us to go out and let them know that we’re all rooting for them,” UVA Baseball fan Jim Patterson said.

The team recently arrived back Charlottesville following its fifth trip to Omaha in program history. For fans Barbara Miller and Peter Thompson, the mid season turnaround is one of the many things they will remember about the historic team.

“The record in April and and where we ended up in Omaha, it’s an amazing story,” Miller said. “These guys have every reason to feel proud.”

Coach O’Connor says confidence and resiliency are what defined the 2021 team.

“The resiliency that they showed throughout the entire season was something like I’ve never seen out of a Virginia Baseball Team,” O’Connor said.

For a couple of the next generation’s hopeful Hoos, the celebration gave them the opportunity to meet their heroes.

“Who signed that ball?” dad of Ellis and William Peterson, Bill asked.

The answer, the Gelof Brothers, both Jake and Zach. Ellis and William play baseball in their backyard going by the names of their favorite players and even acting like them too.

“They throw their helmets off when they run the bases,” Peterson said. “They are the biggest fans I think.”

During the festivities a few student athletes, including Logan Michaels were able to share their thoughts on the team’s post season run.

“As a little kid you grow up watching the College World Series and that’s where you want to end so for me to end my college baseball career playing in the college world series is a dream come true,” he said.

