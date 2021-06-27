Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating multiple shots fired on Riverside Avenue near Riverview Park after a call came in just around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

@cvillepolice is investigating a call for “shots fired” in the 300 block of Riverside Ave. @NBC29 pic.twitter.com/v0YRU27Rix — Andrew Webb (@Awebb2312) June 27, 2021

CPD did not disclose if anyone was injured or if there are potential suspects. Caution tape roped off the majority of the scene, where there was a car flipped over and multiple bullet casings dispersed on the street. Police did not say if the car was involved or how it flipped.

CPD Public Information Officer Tyler Hawn says police will follow up with more information by Sunday night or Monday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

