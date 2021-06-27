Advertise With Us
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side

Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb and Riley Wyant
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating multiple shots fired on Riverside Avenue near Riverview Park after a call came in just around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

CPD did not disclose if anyone was injured or if there are potential suspects. Caution tape roped off the majority of the scene, where there was a car flipped over and multiple bullet casings dispersed on the street. Police did not say if the car was involved or how it flipped.

CPD Public Information Officer Tyler Hawn says police will follow up with more information by Sunday night or Monday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

