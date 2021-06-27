Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

‘Rolling Murals’ set to roam around Charlottesville

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - You might see some new artwork traveling around town soon.

The Charlottesville Mural Project is partnering with the Local Energy Alliance Program to paint murals on LEAP’s box trucks.

Karina Monroy and Federico Cuatlacuatl are painting the original designs on the trucks. This project allows for the artists to make original and unique art for the public to admire in a mobile setting.

“I have these floating homes on the sides of the truck, so it really talks about the idea of picking up and moving your home and growing new roots in your community,” Monroy said.

The trucks are expected to be completed in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Beer
Could Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall become the city’s first open container area?

Latest News

Olympic Track
Reebok Boston Track Team in Charlottesville works toward Olympics
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank community drive
BRAFB holding food drive to fight hunger in central Virginia
Women Empowerment Day at the Center at Belvedere
Beyond Fitness With Sabrina’s Women Empowerment Day
UVA Baseball celebrating its trip to Omaha
UVA baseball welcomed home, celebrates run to College World Series