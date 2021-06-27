‘Rolling Murals’ set to roam around Charlottesville

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - You might see some new artwork traveling around town soon.

The Charlottesville Mural Project is partnering with the Local Energy Alliance Program to paint murals on LEAP’s box trucks.

Karina Monroy and Federico Cuatlacuatl are painting the original designs on the trucks. This project allows for the artists to make original and unique art for the public to admire in a mobile setting.

“I have these floating homes on the sides of the truck, so it really talks about the idea of picking up and moving your home and growing new roots in your community,” Monroy said.

The trucks are expected to be completed in the next few weeks.

