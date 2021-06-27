Reebok Boston Track Team in Charlottesville works toward Olympics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Athletes from around the world are working to qualify for the Olympics in Tokyo. The Reebok Boston Track Club, centered in Charlottesville, is working to bring global recognition to the area.

“Being a professional runner, a lot of what goes into it is what you do outside of your run,” said Reebok professional athlete Josette Norris.

The athletes from the Reebok Boston Track Club prepare for various races in hopes of qualifying for the Olympics and Reebok stands with them.

“They pay us to rep their gear, they provide us with the best gear and footwear possible. From there, we just go to meets and we represent them well. Hopefully we do well and run some good times, and then when it’s time to go to like the Olympics and the World Champs it’s good to have their support,” said Reebok professional athlete Justyn Knight.

The athletes strength train, eat meals that fuel their workouts, and run over 60 miles per week.

“It’s our goal to provide them with not only successful training tools, but also the Reebok support behind them. It’s our focus to be able to give them a platform where they can share their stories and their journey to help inspire others and also to help them build their brand,” said Reebok Executive Kristen Fortin.

Justyn and Josette both encourage others to work hard and dedicate themselves to achieve similar success.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.