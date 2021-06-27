Heat Wave Through Mid Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hotter than average temperatures through mid week! At least 5 to 10 degrees above average. A mini heat wave through Wednesday or Thursday.

Only isolated showers and thunderstorms possible through Wednesday. Mostly over the higher terrain and Shenandoah Valley.

A Bermuda High pressure areas off the East Coast will continue to block the main storm track to our northwest until late week. The best showers, downpour and thunderstorm chances will be Thursday and Friday. A shower/storm may linger into Saturday. Trending less hot for the Fourth of July weekend. Most areas look dry next Sunday.

Also watching a tropical weather disturbance southwest of Bermuda. It’s traveling west and could impact the Southeast Coast early to mid week. The next name will be “Danny”.

Sunday night: Mild and muggy. Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: Hazy, Hot and Humid with an isolated shower/storm risk. Most communities look to miss out on rainfall. Highs upper 80s to mid 90s. Feeling hotter with the heat index or feels like temperature. Lows low to mid 70s.

Thursday and Friday: A better chance for showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday: Can’t rule out an isolated shower/storm. Partly sunny, highs lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Independence Day, Sunday: Trending drier at this time. Highs low to mid 80s. Keep checking back for updates.

