CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Bermuda High Pressure area centered off the East Coast will continue to pump in high dew points and relative humidity going into end of June and start of July. High temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees above average. Heat wave conditions will build over central Virginia early to mid week. Only isolated shower/thunder chances through Wednesday. Most areas look to miss out on rainfall.

Tracking a very active storm track from the southern Plains to the Great Lakes regions. That is where multiple rounds of rain and severe weather will be ongoing the next few days and nights.

A cold front looks to cross the region late week with our next best shower, downpour and thunderstorm chances.

The early call for the Fourth of July is for the showers and storms to exit Saturday and Sunday with near seasonable temperatures.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Warmer and humid. Most communities look to remain rain-free. Highs mid 80s to 90 degrees. Light south breeze.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Patchy fog late. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Monday: Hazy, hot and humid. Most communities took to stay dry. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot and humid. Isolated shower/storm risk. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Tropically humid with a scattered shower/storm. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Lows lower 70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm developing. Highs in the 80s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday: The cold front may shift more to the south allowing for drier and less hot conditions. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Fourth of July, Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.