Beyond Fitness With Sabrina’s Women Empowerment Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Beyond Fitness With Sabrina offers workout sessions to people in the area.

The company is hosting a Women’s Empowerment Day on July 31 at the Center at Belvedere.

Event organizers say the day will be rich with networking opportunities, guest speakers, vendors and an opportunity to gain some scholarship money in honor of TQ Evans.

“TQ Evans was a local entrepreneur here in Charlottesville, just like myself,” Sabrina Feggans of Beyond Fitness said. “We both had a mission and a goal to support local entrepreneurs, specifically women.”

TQ passed away from cancer in April 2021.

“With the TQ Evans young woman entrepreneur scholarship, I am fulfilling my goal and promise to her that I will keep her vision alive,” said Sabrina Feggans.

Young women between the ages of 16 and 25 are invited to apply for the scholarship here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.