Western Albemarle girls lax finishes as state runner-up

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - The Western Albemarle girls lacrosse team finished as the Class 4 state runner-up for the second tournament in a row, as the Warriors fell 14-10 against Dominion on Saturday in Crozet.

The game was a rematch of the 2019 title game, which the Titans won 15-11.

The 2020 season was canceled last spring, due to COVID-19.

Western jumped out to an 8-5 lead at halftime, thanks to a hat trick from Mallory Greene, but the Titans took control of the match with a 7-0 run in the second half, and the Warriors were unable to respond.

The loss was the first of the season for Western Albemarle.

Duke signee Mattison Shearer had three goals and two assists in her final game with the Warriors.

“This season was great,”says Shearer. “I mean, obviously, we won all of our games, up until now, so it was a great experience. I wouldn’t trade this team for anyone else. Being a part of this team was a great experience, and I’m super grateful for that.”

Boston University signee Libby Carbo says, “It was seriously a blessing. We had so much fun. We fought so hard to get to this game. Although we didn’t get the outcome we wanted, we’re still so glad we got the opportunity to play in it especially my senior year. It was so fun to play.”

“I told them I couldn’t be prouder,” adds head coach John Warner, “and I know it’s hard for them, but they have to keep their heads up, and be proud of what they accomplished this year, and how they got here.”

Western Albemarle was playing in the state title game for the fourth time in program history (2010, 2015, 2019, 2021), and they won the championship in 2010.

