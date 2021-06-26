Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA baseball head coach Brian O’Connor earns contract extension

UVA baseball coach Brian O'Connor
UVA baseball coach Brian O'Connor(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA athletics director Carla Williams announced on Saturday that baseball coach Brian O’Connor has agreed to a contract extension through the 2027 season.

O’Connor has a record of 750-319 in 18 seasons with Virginia.

The team has made five trips to the College World Series, including this season, and they won the National Championship in 2015.

Eighty-four Cavalier players have been selected in the Major League Baseball Draft during O’Connor’s tenure.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Beer
Could Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall become the city’s first open container area?

Latest News

WAHS seniors Erica Repich, Mattison Shearer, and Libby Carbo
Western Albemarle girls lax finishes as state runner-up
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 20: The Virginia Cavaliers celebrate winning the Division I...
Cavalier swimmers ready to represent UVA at Olympics in Tokyo
The money will help nine of Virginia’s teams, including the Richmond Flying Squirrels.
Senators Warner, Kaine to introduce bill to help Virginia’s Minor League Baseball teams
Chris Newell celebrates his 5th inning home run. (Photo by Mark Kuhlmann/Tennessee University)
Season Over: UVA falls 6-2 against Texas in College World Series