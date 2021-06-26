UVA baseball head coach Brian O’Connor earns contract extension

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA athletics director Carla Williams announced on Saturday that baseball coach Brian O’Connor has agreed to a contract extension through the 2027 season.

O’Connor has a record of 750-319 in 18 seasons with Virginia.

The team has made five trips to the College World Series, including this season, and they won the National Championship in 2015.

Eighty-four Cavalier players have been selected in the Major League Baseball Draft during O’Connor’s tenure.

