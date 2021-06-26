Typical Late June Weather Pattern

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The weekend marks the quick return of summer’s warmth and humidity. Hazy, hot and humid weather pattern setting up into next week. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. The main and more active storm track will remain to our northwest through mid next week. Isolated showers, downpours and thunderstorm risk in the heat and humidity is expected each afternoon and evening.

Heat wave conditions build through mid week. Highs in the low to mid 90s across central Virginia.

A cold front may arrive by next Friday with a better chance for showers, downpours and thunderstorms.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, warmer and more humid. Spotty shower and thunder around. Highs in the 80s. Light south to southeast breeze.

Saturday night: Mild and muggy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Patchy fog.

Sunday: Hazy, hot and humid. Isolated shower/storm. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: Partly sunny, hazy, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s over central Virginia. Lows lower 70s. Isolated shower/storm around.

Friday: Partly sunny with perhaps a better chance for a scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

A shower and storm may linger in next Saturday. Trending less hot and perhaps drier in time for the Fourth of July. Keep checking back for updates.

