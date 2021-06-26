Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Typical Late June Weather Pattern

Spotty Rain Around
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The weekend marks the quick return of summer’s warmth and humidity. Hazy, hot and humid weather pattern setting up into next week. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. The main and more active storm track will remain to our northwest through mid next week. Isolated showers, downpours and thunderstorm risk in the heat and humidity is expected each afternoon and evening.

Heat wave conditions build through mid week. Highs in the low to mid 90s across central Virginia.

A cold front may arrive by next Friday with a better chance for showers, downpours and thunderstorms.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, warmer and more humid. Spotty shower and thunder around. Highs in the 80s. Light south to southeast breeze.

Saturday night: Mild and muggy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Patchy fog.

Sunday: Hazy, hot and humid. Isolated shower/storm. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: Partly sunny, hazy, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s over central Virginia. Lows lower 70s. Isolated shower/storm around.

Friday: Partly sunny with perhaps a better chance for a scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

A shower and storm may linger in next Saturday. Trending less hot and perhaps drier in time for the Fourth of July. Keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Beer
Could Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall become the city’s first open container area?
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
App graphic generic
Summer’s Warmth and Humidity Returning
More Summer-Like Last Weekend of June
Warmer and More Humid Soon
Hotter and More Humid Soon