Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

STAB senior Justin Taylor chooses Syracuse

STAB sophomore Justin Taylor dunks home two of his 29 points
STAB sophomore Justin Taylor dunks home two of his 29 points(WVIR)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - St. Anne’s-Belfield rising senior Justin Taylor announced on Saturday that he is committing to play basketball for Syracuse University.

Taylor chose the Orange over offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, and Indiana.

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard is rated as a four-star prospect, and the 54th best player in his class, according to Rivals.com

STAB did not have a season last year, due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Beer
Could Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall become the city’s first open container area?

Latest News

Western Albemarle girls lacrosse finishes as state runner-up
UVA baseball coach Brian O'Connor
UVA baseball head coach Brian O’Connor earns contract extension
WAHS seniors Erica Repich, Mattison Shearer, and Libby Carbo
Western Albemarle girls lax finishes as state runner-up
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 20: The Virginia Cavaliers celebrate winning the Division I...
Cavalier swimmers ready to represent UVA at Olympics in Tokyo