STAB senior Justin Taylor chooses Syracuse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - St. Anne’s-Belfield rising senior Justin Taylor announced on Saturday that he is committing to play basketball for Syracuse University.

Taylor chose the Orange over offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, and Indiana.

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard is rated as a four-star prospect, and the 54th best player in his class, according to Rivals.com

STAB did not have a season last year, due to COVID-19.

