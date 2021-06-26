Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville police issue 2020 annual report; detail crime trends and community efforts

Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville police (FILE)(WVIR)
By Amanda Williams
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Overall crime is trending down in Charlottesville, but the police department’s 2020 annual report shows certain violent crimes are on the rise.

The city saw four homicides in 2020; that’s double 2019.

Gun violence is a top concern. Calls for reports of shots fired increased dramatically. In 2020, 292 calls came in, which is 42 percent more than the year before, and 37 percent more than 2018.

2020 was unlike any other due to the Coronavirus pandemic and continuing protests for racial justice and police reform. The report also details the efforts to keep demonstrators safe and to ensure CPD officers are properly trained in managing implicit bias.

All of that data and much more is available in the full report found here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Beer
Could Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall become the city’s first open container area?

Latest News

Virginia U.S. Senator Tim Kaine has reintroduced the Preparing and Retaining Education...
New legislation by Kaine aims to address teacher shortage
Golfers at Meadowcreek golf course practice before their spread out tee times.
Golf continues to grow in popularity across central Virginia
The U.S. Senate has passed a bill to give farmers a financial boost.
U.S. Senate passes bill to benefit farmers
Police say, Amanda Hargrave, 31, last made contact with family members on May 23. She was...
Richmond police searching for woman missing since last month