Charlottesville police issue 2020 annual report; detail crime trends and community efforts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Overall crime is trending down in Charlottesville, but the police department’s 2020 annual report shows certain violent crimes are on the rise.

The city saw four homicides in 2020; that’s double 2019.

Gun violence is a top concern. Calls for reports of shots fired increased dramatically. In 2020, 292 calls came in, which is 42 percent more than the year before, and 37 percent more than 2018.

2020 was unlike any other due to the Coronavirus pandemic and continuing protests for racial justice and police reform. The report also details the efforts to keep demonstrators safe and to ensure CPD officers are properly trained in managing implicit bias.

All of that data and much more is available in the full report found here.

