Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Women accused of stealing $100K in merchandise from Walmarts across 5 states

Mary Garcia (left) and Melinda Rodriguez (right) face several charges for organized retail theft.
Mary Garcia (left) and Melinda Rodriguez (right) face several charges for organized retail theft.(Mesa Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (Gray News) – Police arrested two women accused of stealing over $100,000 in merchandise from Walmart stores across five states.

According to the Mesa Police Department, Mary Garcia, 47, and Melinda Rodriguez, 38, face several charges for organized retail theft.

Police said Wednesday in a news release that the pair would use the in-store scanning app from Walmart in order to use the quick pay at the checkout, but ultimately would bypass payment and walk out with the unpaid items.

“By using the app, the suspect gave the appearance that they were paying for the items,” police said.

Law enforcement teamed up with Walmart Loss Prevention and launched an investigation in March 2021.

Over time, Garcia and Rodriguez were tracked using the same tactic for thefts in Arizona, California, Utah, Colorado and Texas.

Police say Garcia was responsible for about $72,000 in stolen items in Maricopa County alone, while Rodriguez was responsible for about $34,000 in stolen merchandise.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Beer
Could Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall become the city’s first open container area?
Brianna Knicely. Photo courtesy the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Gordonsville woman charged with 2nd-degree murder

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
Justice Department suing Georgia over state’s new voting law
Vice President Kamala Harris, second from left, tours a border processing center on Friday in...
Facing immigration critics, Harris plunges into border tour
President Joe Biden, with a bipartisan group of Senators, speaks Thursday June 24, 2021,...
‘Blindsided’ GOP senators put infrastructure deal in doubt
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A...
EXPLAINER: How Virginia is helping tenants with rental aid
Vice President Kamala Harris, second from left, tours a border processing center on Friday in...
Harris tours border processing center