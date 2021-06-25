Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - A Waynesboro businessman is serving his sentence after he pleaded guilty to child sex crimes Thursday.

Leighton Justice was scheduled to face trial come Monday, June 28, but instead, he pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated sexual battery. Prosecutors dropped three other charges he was facing.

The charges stem from incidents involving a teenager that happened in 2014.

A judge sentenced the former operating partner of the Fishin’ Pig in Waynesboro to six years behind bars.

