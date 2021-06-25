Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case

(WHSV)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - A Waynesboro businessman is serving his sentence after he pleaded guilty to child sex crimes Thursday.

Leighton Justice was scheduled to face trial come Monday, June 28, but instead, he pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated sexual battery. Prosecutors dropped three other charges he was facing.

The charges stem from incidents involving a teenager that happened in 2014.

A judge sentenced the former operating partner of the Fishin’ Pig in Waynesboro to six years behind bars.

Related Articles:

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Knicely. Photo courtesy the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Gordonsville woman charged with 2nd-degree murder
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Beer
Could Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall become the city’s first open container area?

Latest News

Tiger Fuel volunteer
AHIP and Tiger Fuel partner on home improvements
The UVA alumni association is welcomes back young alumni
University of Virginia’s YAR will return in the coming year
3d printed home in Southside richmond
Virginia’s first 3-D printed home going up in Richmond’s Southside
The insurrection at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6.
Mechanicsville man charged with assaulting law enforcement during US Capitol riot