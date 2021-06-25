Advertise With Us
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability to accurately measure a driver’s marijuana impairment, they believe it will lead to more fatalities on Virginia’s roads.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WHSV) - Many Virginians have questions about what changes coming July 1 will mean when it comes to marijuana possession and driving.

Simple possession and home growing will be legal, but consumption of marijuana while operating a vehicle will still be illegal and considered impaired driving.

The law states the following:

Existing safety measures will remain in place, including prohibiting use of marijuana while driving a motor vehicle or while being a passenger in a motor vehicle being driven; possessing marijuana on school grounds, while operating a school bus, in a motor vehicle transporting passengers for hire, or in a commercial vehicle.

Since March of this year, law enforcement is prohibited from searching vehicles based solely on the smell of marijuana.

“You want to think about what the laws are for alcohol. You don’t want it sitting out on the seat. Even if they can’t smell, if they see it, you don’t want that situation. It’s like what you would do with an open container [of alcohol], is how you should address the situation,” Del. Marcia Price said.

For more details on this topic, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

