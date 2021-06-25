Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

U.S. Senate passes bill to benefit farmers

The U.S. Senate has passed a bill to give farmers a financial boost.
The U.S. Senate has passed a bill to give farmers a financial boost.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA CO., Va. (WHSV) - The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill to give farmers a financial boost.

The Growing Climate Solutions Act states farmers will be able to sell carbon credits to corporations like McDonalds and Microsoft. Carbon credits help offset carbon emissions.

Under the act, the Agriculture Department will create a certification program for farmers, ranchers and foresters.

“It’s making it easier to basically set up markets for trading carbon credit,” said Augusta County Farm Bureau Principal Officer, Bradley Dunsmore.

Dunsmore says farmers in the Valley might have to wait for their share.

“At least initially, when it’s in its newer kind of start of phase, it’s primarily going to be a market initially for larger midwestern farmers,” said Bradley Dunsmore.

Dunsmore says farmers with grassy fields won’t be able to make much right away.

“Carbon market’s also going to be initially at least set up more friendly for crop operations as opposed to grazing operations,” he said.

Dunsmore says Valley farmers likely won’t see changes until more legislation passes.

There’s a similar debate going through the House, but no debates or votes have been set.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Beer
Could Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall become the city’s first open container area?
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case

Latest News

Virginia U.S. Senator Tim Kaine has reintroduced the Preparing and Retaining Education...
New legislation by Kaine aims to address teacher shortage
Golfers at Meadowcreek golf course practice before their spread out tee times.
Golf continues to grow in popularity across central Virginia
Police say, Amanda Hargrave, 31, last made contact with family members on May 23. She was...
Richmond police searching for woman missing since last month
(FILE)
Judge rips prison officials after inmate dies by suicide