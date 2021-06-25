Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

University of Virginia’s YAR will return in the coming year

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Young Alumni Reunion (YAR) is set to return on October 16. The event took last year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

YAR will be held at the Ting Pavilion on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

The alumni association says it is especially excited to bring the classes of 2020 and 2021 together.

“Their student experiences were transformed by the pandemic, and we’re excited to be able to offer them an opportunity to reconnect with each other and engage in a really special tradition,” Jessica Hamilton, director of alumni programs, said.

Attendees to this year’s event will have to adhere to CDC guidelines. There will be more updates on that aspect in the fall.

The event will look similar to previous years. There will be a DJ, dancing, late night food and drinks and many Hoos reuniting.

Tickets will be available starting in August.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Knicely. Photo courtesy the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Gordonsville woman charged with 2nd-degree murder
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Beer
Could Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall become the city’s first open container area?

Latest News

Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
3d printed home in Southside richmond
Virginia’s first 3-D printed home going up in Richmond’s Southside
The insurrection at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6.
Mechanicsville man charged with assaulting law enforcement during US Capitol riot
All Virginia public school systems are required to create a more inclusive environment for...
VDOE: All public schools required to have inclusive policy for transgender students by Fall 2021