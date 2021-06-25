University of Virginia’s YAR will return in the coming year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Young Alumni Reunion (YAR) is set to return on October 16. The event took last year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

YAR will be held at the Ting Pavilion on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

The alumni association says it is especially excited to bring the classes of 2020 and 2021 together.

“Their student experiences were transformed by the pandemic, and we’re excited to be able to offer them an opportunity to reconnect with each other and engage in a really special tradition,” Jessica Hamilton, director of alumni programs, said.

Attendees to this year’s event will have to adhere to CDC guidelines. There will be more updates on that aspect in the fall.

The event will look similar to previous years. There will be a DJ, dancing, late night food and drinks and many Hoos reuniting.

Tickets will be available starting in August.

