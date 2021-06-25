Advertise With Us
Thursday’s Valley Baseball League Scores & Highlights

Wonder Twins Unite: Lewis was getting the Tom Sox pumped up during their game against Covington
Wonder Twins Unite: Lewis was getting the Tom Sox pumped up during their game against Covington(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Tom Sox beat Covington for the fourth time this season, as Charlottesville topped the Lumberjacks 3-1 on Thursday at Crutchfield Park.

Cole Foster went 2-for-4 with a run scored for the Sox, and made a diving stop to start an inning-ending double play in the top of the 6th.

Chase Centala pitched 3.2 innings of scoreless relief to earn the save, and the sophomore from Florida had eight strikeouts.

Staunton fell 8-4 on the road at Harrisonburg.

