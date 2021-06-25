Thursday’s Valley Baseball League Scores & Highlights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Tom Sox beat Covington for the fourth time this season, as Charlottesville topped the Lumberjacks 3-1 on Thursday at Crutchfield Park.

Cole Foster went 2-for-4 with a run scored for the Sox, and made a diving stop to start an inning-ending double play in the top of the 6th.

Chase Centala pitched 3.2 innings of scoreless relief to earn the save, and the sophomore from Florida had eight strikeouts.

Staunton fell 8-4 on the road at Harrisonburg.

