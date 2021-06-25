Summer’s Warmth and Humidity Returning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The weekend marks the quick return of Summer’s warmth and humidity. Hazy, hot and humid weather pattern setting up into next week. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. The main and more active storm track will remain to our northwest through mid next week. Isolated showers, downpours and thunderstorm risk in the heat and humidity is expected each afternoon and evening.

A cold front may arrive by next Friday with a better chance for showers, downpours and thunderstorms

Tonight: Partly to variably cloudy, milder and becoming humid. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid. Most areas will be rain-free. Highs upper mid to upper 80s. Lows lower 70s and partly cloudy Saturday night.

Sunday: Hazy, hot and humid. Isolated shower/storm. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: Partly sunny, hazy, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s over central Virginia. Lows lower 70s. Isolated shower/storm around.

Friday: Partly sunny with perhaps a better chance for a scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

