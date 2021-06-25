Advertise With Us
Solarize Charlottesville Campaign ending June 30

Solar panels on building in Charlottesville (FILE)
(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Solarize Charlottesville campaign, which launched in early May, is coming to an end.

The campaign has provided participants with solar assessments and discounts, as well as connected them to solar panel installers.

The guaranteed discounted pricing is only available through June 30.

Program manager Katie VanLangen says now is the time to sign up.

“It’s really our goal is just to get as many [people] as possible. We really want to answer folks’ questions about solar and make sure that people understand what the process is and what their next steps are,” she said.

There is also a 26% solar income tax credit available to anyone who gets solar panels installed this year.

