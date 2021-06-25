Season Over: UVA falls 6-2 against Texas in College World Series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The season came to an end for the Virginia baseball team in the wee hours of the morning on Friday, as the Cavaliers fell 6-2 against Texas in the College World Series.

The elimination game in Omaha was scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM Eastern on Thursday, but did not start until 10:45 PM, due to a weather delay in Omaha.

The game ended at 1:59 AM on Friday, when Logan Michaels sent a groundball to short for the final out.

“I told the team after the game, this is gonna hurt,” says head coach Brian O’Connor. “It’s gonna hurt for a while. It should hurt. When you put the time into it, and you care so much, like these young men do, about their team, and the success that they want to have, it’s gonna hurt. But I told them, after they get over the pain of the season being over, and losing, they’ll realize what they did.”

Virginia started the season 4-12 in conference play, but they rallied to make the for the fifth time in program history.

Sophomore centerfielder Chris Newell says, “There’s no reason that we should come out of there with our heads down, because we really did do something special, as a group. From where we were at, it says a lot about this club this year, and I’m just so proud of everybody, top to bottom. There’s really nothing else you can ask for.”

UVA fell behind 2-0 against the Longhorns, but rallied to tie the game on Newell’s 2-run home run in the bottom of the 5th.

Former STAB baseball star Nic Kent made a couple of spectacular defensive plays to snuff out scoring chances for Texas, but after they took the lead on an RBI single in the 8th, Zach Zubia cleared the bases with a 3-run double in the 9th.

The Wahoos were unable to mount a comeback in the bottom of the inning, and they finish the season with a record of 36-27.

Virginia was playing in the College World Series for first time since winning the national championship in 2015.

