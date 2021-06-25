Advertise With Us
Richmond police searching for woman missing since last month

Police say, Amanda Hargrave, 31, last made contact with family members on May 23.
Police say, Amanda Hargrave, 31, last made contact with family members on May 23. She was believed to have been staying in the 3100 block of Ellwood Avenue.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for help finding a Richmond woman who was reported missing last month.

Police say, Amanda Hargrave, 31, last made contact with family members on May 23. She was believed to have been staying in the 3100 block of Ellwood Avenue. Her family said she stopped making contact for five weeks, something not like her.

Anyone with information on where she is should call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

