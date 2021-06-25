Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Research lab to focus on school for Black children in 1700s

William & Mary (FILE)
William & Mary (FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — William & Mary is launching a research initiative that’s focused on a school that educated enslaved and free Black children in the 18th century.

The university in Williamsburg said in a news release that the Bray School is likely the nation’s oldest surviving schoolhouse for African Americans.

The Bray School’s building is still on campus.

William & Mary said it provides an opportunity to tell the stories of Black residents whose place in the historical narrative was overlooked. The initiative to restore and research the building is a joint effort between William & Mary and The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.

The Bray School Lab will take into account the evolving roles and social perceptions of democracy and education as well as slavery.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Beer
Could Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall become the city’s first open container area?
Brianna Knicely. Photo courtesy the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Gordonsville woman charged with 2nd-degree murder

Latest News

COVID-19
VDH: 679,472 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,389 deaths
Blue Ridge Health District with the COVID-19 vaccine, card, and sticker.
Louisa County works to improve lower COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Tiger Fuel volunteer
AHIP and Tiger Fuel partner on home improvements
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case