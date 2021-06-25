Research lab to focus on school for Black children in 1700s

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — William & Mary is launching a research initiative that’s focused on a school that educated enslaved and free Black children in the 18th century.

The university in Williamsburg said in a news release that the Bray School is likely the nation’s oldest surviving schoolhouse for African Americans.

The Bray School’s building is still on campus.

William & Mary said it provides an opportunity to tell the stories of Black residents whose place in the historical narrative was overlooked. The initiative to restore and research the building is a joint effort between William & Mary and The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.

The Bray School Lab will take into account the evolving roles and social perceptions of democracy and education as well as slavery.

