More Summer-Like Last Weekend of June

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting Friday morning with temperatures in the pleasant 50s. We have one more day with low relative humidity and dew points. This last weekend of June, southerly winds will increase the humidity and temperatures will warm well into the 80s to around 90 degrees. While most locations will remain dry, an isolated shower or storm will be possible.

Hazy, hot and humid weather pattern for next week. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. The main and more active storm track will be to our northwest through mid next week. Isolated showers, downpours and thunderstorm risk in the heat and humidity is expected each afternoon and evening.

A cold front may arrive by next Friday with a better shower, downpour and thunderstorm chance.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny, warm and pleasant. Highs in the lower 50s.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, milder and becoming humid. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid. Most areas will be rain-free. Highs upper mid to upper 80s. Lows lower 70s and partly cloudy Saturday night.

Sunday: Hazy, hot and humid. Isolated shower/storm. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: Partly sunny, hazy, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s over central Virginia. Lows lower 70s. Isolated shower/storm around.

Friday: Partly sunny with perhaps a better chance for a scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm. Highs 85 to 90 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.