Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Judge rips prison officials after inmate dies by suicide

(FILE)
(FILE)(WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge is excoriating federal prison officials who refused to admit an inmate needing mental health care who later killed himself in a local jail cell.

Sixty-two-year-old Christopher Lapp of Great Falls, Virginia, died by suicide at the Alexandria Adult Detention Center last month while he awaited sentencing on carjacking and armed bank robbery charges.

Lapp was bipolar and had a history of mental-health problems. When he pleaded guilty in April, U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III ordered him sent to the federal prison hospital in Butner, North Carolina. But Butner officials refused to accept Lapp, saying they don’t take inmates awaiting sentencing unless they need a court-ordered evaluation.

At a hearing Friday Ellis rebuked officials who ignored his order.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Beer
Could Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall become the city’s first open container area?
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case

Latest News

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank community drive
BRAFB holding food drive to fight hunger in central Virginia
Route 6 in Nelson County (FILE)
Tractor trailers getting ticketed on Route 6
Come As You Are C'ville holding its end of camp party
Come As You Are Cville Camp comes to an end
Capt. Lilly said he joined HFD because he knew of the Urban Search and Rescue Team and wanted...
Virginia Division 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team explain how first responders search for survivors