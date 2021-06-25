Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

EXPLAINER: How Virginia is helping tenants with rental aid

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A...
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A federal freeze on most evictions is set to expire soon. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The end of some tenant protections by the end of next month has raised concerns that thousands of Virginia residents will be unable to afford their rent and face eviction.

A federal freeze on evictions expires July 31. Expiring at the end of this month is a state protection that requires landlords to apply for rent relief money on their tenants’ behalf. Renters will have to seek it out themselves.

Virginia’s Rent Relief Program has already paid out more than $240 million to support nearly 40,000 households.

Housing advocates worry evictions will surge if landlords fail to tell tenants about the relief money moving forward.

The rental housing market is already tight. And more than 20% of Virginia’s rental households have people with “extremely low” incomes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Beer
Could Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall become the city’s first open container area?
Brianna Knicely. Photo courtesy the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Gordonsville woman charged with 2nd-degree murder

Latest News

In Harrisonburg, all forms of fireworks are illegal and have been since the '70s.
HFD reminds residents of firework ordinances ahead of holiday
MRRJ
How the pandemic has affected local court systems in the Shenandoah Valley
(FILE)
University: Allegations against ex prof will be investigated
Solar panels on building in Charlottesville (FILE)
Solarize Charlottesville Campaign ending June 30