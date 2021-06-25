Come As You Are Cville Camp comes to an end

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Come As You Are C’ville is celebrating the end of its summer camp with a party for the community.

The camp celebrated Friday, June 25, with food, a party truck, and running through the water park.

Executive Director Tristan Kabesa says that the camp has been fantastic, and this is something the organization hopes to continue next summer.

“I hope that we can do this next summer, as well, and get a bigger group and have more counselors and just kind of keep expanding because everybody seemed like they had a really good time. We’d love to try it another time and see what other activities we can do with the kids,” camp counselor Jessica O’Leary said.

Come As You Are C’ville says parents and kids have already asked what its next steps are.

