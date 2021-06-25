Advertise With Us
College World Series: Safety a priority when weather hits

By Joe Nugent
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Behind the scenes at TD Ameritrade Park, an entire team is working to keep the College World Series on track and baseball fans and teams safe.

Storms that hit the Omaha-metro area overnight, and more weather was forecasted Thursday night.

“Inevitably, we are going to contend with weather, and thankful we have plans in place,” said Kristyna Engdahl of MECA.

When dangerous weather comes through the Omaha-metro, it can be scary for the thousands of fans in the park. But the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority has an entire team — including an on-site meteorologist — closely monitoring any severe weather.

“(It’s) their sole responsibility to track the weather directly around the stadium, so they are watching for lightning strikers, any sort of inclement weather that might be disruptive to play,” said Kristyna Engdahl of MECA.

Play will stop if there is lightning detected with eight miles; and should dangerous weather surface, the CHI Health Center will be open for fans to take shelter. Clearing out the park generally takes about 15-20 minutes, Engdahl said.

For less severe weather, fans will be able to wait it out under the concourse, she said.

But some fans will stick it out no matter what.

“I’m from Texas where there are hurricanes, so I think I’ll be fine,” said Jordan Segura of Houston.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

