Cavalier swimmers ready to represent UVA at Olympics in Tokyo

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 20: The Virginia Cavaliers celebrate winning the Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on March 20, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)(Mike Comer | NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s swimming and diving team dominated the competition to win the NCAA National Championship for the first time in program history this spring.

This summer, the Cavaliers will be sending three current members of the team, as well as head coach Todd DeSorbo, to the Olympic Games.

“We want to be most successful on the international stage,” says DeSorbo. “Everything we do, recruiting, training, is centered around Olympic Trials, or World Championship Trials, or putting people on the U.S. National Team year-to-year. Even though NCAA’s was a huge accomplishment, and it was a first, and we had a blast, I think everyone’s eyes were always on Olympic Trials.”

Freshman Alex Walsh says, “I definitely wanted to make sure I was doing long course work, and I was getting prepared to make an Olympic team, or a World Championship team, so that was just one of the reasons why I was drawn to Virginia.”

Walsh will swim in the 200-meter Individual Medley, alongside sophomore teammate Kate Douglass, as the Cavalier duo finished 1-2 at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

“It was a crazy feeling,” says Douglass. “Alex and I looked at each other, and we knew that we had done it, and we were like, ‘We’re going to Tokyo.’”

There will be strict protocols in place for the athletes at the Olympics.

They will be wearing masks, and tested for COVID-19 daily, but senior Paige Madden says having her teammates with her will make everything easier.

“We had a pretty good bubble going on before NCAA’s, and so I’ve already been through that bubble with these girls,” says Madden. “It will be fun to meet other girls from Team USA, but also have my solid ‘Girl Gang’ behind me.”

Madden will compete in the 400-meter freestyle, as well as the 4×200 relay.

Incoming UVA freshman Emma Weyant will race in the 400-meter IM.

The Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 23rd in Tokyo, and you can catch all the action on NBC29.

