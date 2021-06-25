BRAFB holding food drive to fight hunger in central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - NBC29 is teaming up with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to make sure nobody goes to bed hungry through a food drive in the Barracks Road Shopping Center.

“The prevalence of food insecurity in our area might surprise many,” BRAFB Spokesperson Abena Foreman-Trice said.

BRAFB’s mission is to ensure everyone has enough to eat, and is currently helping more than 125,000 people every month.

“Roughly 1-in-12 individuals don’t always know when or where their next meal will come,” Foreman-Trice said.

People like Jessie Sever are donating what they can to fill the need.

“We just want to help out,” Sever said. “It’s not always easy to know how to do it, and we just decided this was the perfect idea so we came out and did it.”

It’s things like canned soup, pasta, and beans that can make a huge difference for families. Peanut butter is also a favorite.

“We want nonperishable, nutrient-dense items such as proteins, canned chicken, canned tuna. We’d love low-sodium, low-sugar vegetables, fruits,” Foreman-Trice said. “We’re just really grateful for the chance to engage the community in this way and enlist them in our work to help someone.”

As grocery prices are soar, it’s events like this food drive Friday, June 25, that make feeding families a little bit easier.

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is also accepting donations for things like toothbrushes and feminine products. Click here to make a donation.

