Albemarle Co. ends COVID-19 Emergency Financial Assistance

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County announced Friday, June 25, that its COVID-19 Emergency Financial Assistance program is ending.

The program was started in June 2020 to help individuals and families who were experiencing financial hardships from the pandemic, like losing their job.

The program used additional federal funds to help families in need pay for things like rent or medical bills.

“Over the past 12 months, we were able to help 2,600 individuals and over $2 million went through the program,” Albemarle County Director of Communications and Public Engagement Emily Kilroy said. “Those were federal dollars that the county passed through to support this program for our community.”

Even though the program will be coming to a close Friday, there are still ways to get help. Kilroy says to reach out directly to the county to get connected with a state-funded program, or contact the United Way of Greater Charlottesville.

