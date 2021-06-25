Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
AHIP and Tiger Fuel partner on home improvements

Tiger Fuel volunteer
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville family with mobility challenges can now get around their home easier thanks to two central Virginia organizations.

The Albemarle Housing Improvement Program (AHIP) and volunteers from Tiger Fuel spend early Thursday, June 24, rebuilding ramps for the family. This was just one of many free renovations the two organizations have worked together on over the last three years.

“I’ve been so thrilled and excited about what is being done here by AHIP,” Dare Payne said.

Payne says her home’s side deck collapsed last month.

“We filled out a financial statement‚ because if we had to do this, we would not have been able to,” she said.

That’s when AHIP and volunteers stepped in to help.

“We’ve been lucky to partner with them, and Charlottesville and Albemarle are really lucky to have AHIP looking out for our residents. It’s a really strong partnership that we hope to continue for a very long time,” Tiger Fuel Chief Operations Officer Taylor Sutton said.

Their collaboration includes Tiger Fuel employees volunteering each summer on deck building, painting, and staining projects.

“We have actually been partnering with them since 2018,” AHIP Director of Development Ashley Patel said. “Last year, their in-kind partnership and services that they have donated to us was almost $10,000, and this year to date we are at $5,000.”

Staff members at AHIP say this is especially helpful in a financial sense so they can continue to provide free services.

“We are in desperate need of emergency repair funds, so when we receive these in-kind services it really helps us to be able to allocate those funds to other clients that are in need,” Patel said.

Click here if you’re interested in volunteering on a project with AHIP, or here to apply for its help.

