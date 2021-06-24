Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Worker shortage? Don’t tell that to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue

Department has seen a spike in recruits in 2021
Roanoke County fire officials attribute the surge, in part, to the pandemic.
Roanoke County fire officials attribute the surge, in part, to the pandemic.(WDBJ7 photo)
By Eric Miller
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Around the Roanoke area, the signs are clear: good help is hard to find.

But not for everyone.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue is smack in the middle of its recruiting season, and according to fire chief Travis Griffith, things are looking good.

“Our application numbers are way up, which we’re fortunate for,” he said.

According to Griffith, about 170 recruits have applied so far this year, compared to about 125 last year, all for just 11 open slots.

“Through our hiring process, we do some practice sessions for our physical agility test. The people coming to those, those numbers for those are way up. And that’s kinda remained consistent, which is a good sign,” said Griffith

The good news for the Chief comes as businesses around the commonwealth are struggling to find employees, and other public safety recruits, for police especially, remain in short supply.

Griffith says over the last two years, he’s seen people look for two things: jobs where they can make a difference, and jobs that are, in his words, “pandemic proof.’

“You know, a career where a pandemic’s not going to shut down a business, or force people to stay home or force people to lose their jobs,” he said. “A lot of people know in this position you’re never gonna get rich, but there’s a great sense of self worth and self satisfaction.”

Despite the high turnout, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue is still recruiting. Applications will be available through July 11.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Knicely. Photo courtesy the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Gordonsville woman charged with 2nd-degree murder
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban
Beer
Could Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall become the city’s first open container area?

Latest News

(FILE)
Dismissal of Virginia lieutenant governor’s lawsuit upheld
(FILE)
VDH: 679,330 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,378 deaths
Around 2 p.m. on June 23, there was an attempted robbery in the area of 9300 block of Silver...
Attempted robbery leads to shootout; 3 in custody
Charlottesville Opera prepares for return to stage with historic performance
Charlottesville Opera prepares for return to stage with historic performance